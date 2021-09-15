Amputee football: Poland in quarter-finals after big victory over Israel

The Polish national team in amputee football smashed Israel 8:0 in their second match of the European amp football championship held in Poland, and has already secured their quarter-final spot.

It was another victory at this tournament for the Polish team; on Sunday they won 3:0 against Ukraine.

The game against Israel had a similar course. From the very beginning, the Poles gained a huge advantage, and it turned out to be a one-sided game until the end.

The Poles lead Group A due to their superior goal difference, with a maximum of six points.

The match against Spain, decisive in deciding who will take top spot in the group, will take place on Wednesday at 6 PM local time. It will be broadcast by the Polish public television channel TVP Sport.

Amputee football is played by athletes who underwent a unilateral amputation of the lower limb – in the case of field players – or the upper limb of goalkeepers. Matches last 2×25 minutes.

A total of 13 teams are taking part in the Kraków-based tournament. The title-holders are Turkey, who won it in 2017, the Poles took third place.

Poland – Israel 8:0







Goals: Tomasz Miś 11’, 46’, Kamil Grygiel 17’, Bartosz Łastowski 25’, Mariusz Adamczyk 32’, Krystian Kapłon 35’, Yoav Tzarfati (own goal) 41’, Przemysław Fajtanowski 50’