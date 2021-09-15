There will be no ‘Polexit’: ruling party leader

“There will be no Polexit – it is propaganda that has been used many times against us… We want to be in the EU, but at the same time we want to remain a sovereign state,” Jarosław Kaczyński, deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, told the Polish Press Agency.

“We are definitely in favour of bringing an end to the crisis we see in the European Union,” Mr Kaczyński said, adding that “the Conference on the Future of Europe is currently underway and we want to present an alternative plan to the one that will be presented there.”

“We want to be in the Union, but at the same time we want to remain a sovereign state. We want what is contained in the treaties to be strictly respected. There are exclusively EU competences, in particular those relating to external relations in the economic sphere, there are mixed competences and those which remain solely within the competence of the state. Here it must be added that matters of the judiciary remain solely within the competence of states and cannot be subject to the kind of interference that is taking place at the moment,” the PiS leader said, referring to the ongoing dispute between Poland and the EU over reform of the judiciary in the country.

“There is one more principle that must be respected and must be strongly emphasised in this, one could say, improved Union – that is, the principle of equality of states. If something is allowed in one state, it means that it is allowed in all of them,” Mr Kaczyński pointed out.

When asked if he was worried that Brussels had not yet approved the Polish National Reconstruction Plan, he replied that ”there is a very good chance that the Plan will be approved soon.”

“Sure, I would prefer it to have been approved already, but to my knowledge there are no substantive objections. But I am aware of what stage the EU is at at the moment and how things are going,” he pointed out.

Also discussed was Poland’s media law, called by the opposition “Lex TVN,” due to the fact that it is supposed to affect the commercial government-critical US-owned broadcaster.

“In our opinion, the media law is necessary because there is no reason for things to be different in Poland than elsewhere. These requirements regarding the limit of capital coming from outside the European Economic Area were already in force, but the previous National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT), to put it mildly, had a flexible attitude towards the law in force,” Mr Kaczyński pointed out.

“But I want to make it clear: no state-owned companies… will take over TVN shares, there is no doubt about that. I suppose it will still be foreign capital, only adjusted to the limits that are in force in the EU,” he assured.

Referring to the potential veto of the law by President Andrzej Duda, Jarosław Kaczyński pointed out that “he is not a person who cannot be persuaded.”