Volleyball: Poland pummels Russia to reach EuroVolley semifinals

The Polish national volleyball team defeated Russia 3:0 (25:14, 26:24, 25:19) in the quarter-final of the men’s volleyball European Championships (EuroVolley 2021) in Gdańsk, northern Poland. In the fight for the grand final, their rivals will be Serbia.

Bartosz Kurek and Wilfredo León pulled off a wonderful display and impressed the team to get past Russia, registering 14 points apiece.

Poland started the match with passion and with an extremely high accuracy, finishing 72 percent of their attacks. On top of that, Russia made as many as eight errors which all resulted in a very convincing victory 25:14 in the first set.

This is #MegaRally! Spectacular saves and #SuperSpike by Michał Kubiak! Poland 🇵🇱 and Russia 🇷🇺 know well how to create great #Volleyball show!

The game became more tight in the second part. Both sides could not build a considerable advantage but it was not until the Poles landed four attacks in a row to come five points clear. Then, however, Russia reacted superbly and replied with the same, catching up to Poland in the final stage of that part. Nevertheless, the co-hosts of the tournament. won that war of nerves 26:24 and required one more set to move onto the semifinals.

In the third set, the Poles quickly gained leverage and the gap between the two teams would only increase over time. In the end, the team coached by Vital Heynen won 25:19 and sent Russia back home after a scintillating performance.

On Saturday, Poland will face Serbia in the semi-final match in Katowice.