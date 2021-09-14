Poland donates Covid vaccines to Uzbekistan, thanks for evacuation help

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The head of Poland’s National Security Bureau (BBN) has thanked Uzbekistan on behalf of President Andrzej Duda for the country’s help in evacuating refugees from Afghanistan to Poland and donated coronavirus vaccines to Uzbekistan.

During his visit to Tashkent on Tuesday, Pawel Soloch handed 250,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to the country on behalf of Andrzej Duda, together with a letter from the Polish president to his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“After the take-over of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Poland, in cooperation with Uzbekistan, carried out evacuation flights from Kabul to Warsaw between August 18 and 26, 2021, carrying citizens of Poland and allied countries as well as Afghan associates of Polish institutions and Armed Forces,” BBN said.

The evacuees were first transported to Uzbekistan, and then to Poland, BBN said.

In a telephone conversation on August 25, Duda offered Mirziyoyev help in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his visit to Tashkent, Soloch will meet the country’s defence and foreign ministers, as well as the head of Uzbekistan’s security office, BBN said.

Apart from Poles and several hundred Afghan associates, Poland also evacuated Afghans who cooperated with other allies as well as international institutions, including the International Monetary Fund.