UN calls on int’l community to increase involvement in Afghanistan

Paweł Jabłoński, one of Poland’s Deputy FMs, took part in the high-level ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, organised at the invitation of the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres. The event took place in a hybrid form at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland.

“The power takeover by the Taliban was a geopolitical earthquake. Poland is fully aware that the unstable economic and security situation in Afghanistan may cause serious internal problems. Supporting the people of Afghanistan is not only a humanitarian obligation, it also has a huge impact on the security of our citizens across Europe,” Mr Jabłoński said in his speech.

“We believe that in the present circumstances, offering substantial humanitarian aid to Afghans should be a key priority for the international community. Poland will support the efforts of the United Nations to help the entire population of Afghanistan,” he concluded.

The purpose of the meeting in Geneva was to raise the awareness of the international community about the humanitarian situation and the urgent needs of the people in Afghanistan.The event was also intended to express solidarity and commitment to the Afghan people in the face of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country. During the meeting, there were also calls for ensuring continuous access to humanitarian aid for the civilian population.

So far, Poland has been involved in supporting the development of this country through multilateral contributions to various international agencies. It includes spending over PLN 45 mln (EUR 9.9 mln) on the Law and Order Trust Fund for Afghanistan (LOTFA), Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF), International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Food Programme and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).