New geothermal energy plant ‘a civilisation leap’, says town mayor as he leads the way in renewable energy

Koło mayor Dr Krzysztof Witkowski (top left) said the new investment “is a resignation from coal, and thus a reduction of CO2 emissions.”

LM.pl

One of the oldest town’s in Poland is being touted as one of the most modern after giving the go-ahead for its second major geothermal energy investment.

The town of Koło in the centre of the country will see the building of a geothermal well and an associated geothermal energy plant, which will move the town away from its dependence on coal and help to improve the town’s air quality.

Koło is being seen as a case study of forward-thinking investments in the field, as it intends to use its geothermal energy plant to replace its coal fired district heating system.LM.pl

Featured in ThinkGeothermal, a leading news service for the global geothermal energy sector, the town is being seen as a case study of forward-thinking investments in the field, as it intends to use its geothermal energy plant to replace its coal fired district heating system.

The town’s strategy can be seen as part of Poland’s wider efforts to transition away from coal towards more renewable green sources of energy.

The government has committed to closing all of its coal mines by 2049 in a deal struck with trade unions last year.

Once the geothermal energy plant is completed, it will constitute 80 percent of the energy used for heating the town and district.LM.pl

Once the geothermal energy plant is completed, it will constitute 80 percent of the energy used for heating the town and district.

The town’s mayor Dr Krzysztof Witkowski is also planning to use the geothermal water, which is rich in minerals, to expand the town’s public swimming pool with new thermal water pools.

He told a recent press conference: “The construction of the Koło geothermal energy plant is a civilization leap for our town and its inhabitants.

The town’s strategy can be seen as part of Poland’s wider efforts to transition away from coal towards more renewable green sources of energy.LM.pl

“It is a resignation from coal, and thus a reduction of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere and resulting savings related to the current necessity to purchase carbon dioxide emission allowances by the company.

“This will lead to stabilization of heating prices for consumers. Importantly, in contrast to the ideas that appeared in the previous term, geothermal energy will be 100 percent owned by the city, and thus its residents.

“In addition, I already plan to use thermal waters for recreational purposes.”

Mayor Witkowski described the investment as “a civilization leap for our town and its inhabitants.”LM.pl

The investment will cost just over 37 million PLN and will be part funded by the National Fund for Enviromental Protection and Water Management.

This will be the town’s second investment in geothermal energy, the first being a geothermal well, GT-1, in the nearby village of Chojny.