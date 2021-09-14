Poland starts coal phase-out talks with EU

"We held talks in Brussels yesterday as part of the pre-notification process, because we want the notification to be preceded by the Commission's approval for applying two mining sector public aid instruments," Soboń said.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland has started talks with the European Commission on the pre-notification of its hard coal mining phase-out programme, State Assets Minister Artur Soboń told a public radio broadcast.

He added that the government hopes to start a related state aid package for the mining sector in 2022.

In late May, Poland’s government and coal mining unions signed a social contract for the sector based on the assumption that coal mining will be phased out by 2049, and now the agreement is waiting for approval from Brussels.

In order for the contract to take effect, the European Commission has to approve Poland’s aid program for the coal industry, which includes subsidies for mines owned by power utility Tauron, coal group PGG and coal trader Weglokoks Kraj.