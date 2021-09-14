Housing conditions in Poland continue to improve

In Poland, there were over 15 million apartments at the end of 2020, which is an increase of 1.4 percent compared to the end of 2019, Statistics Poland (GUS) reported. The average apartment size grew and more flats were equipped with sanitary and technical installations.

In 2020, housing conditions in Poland further improved compared to previous years. As of December 31, 2020, the average number of rooms per 1 flat was 3.82, 3.55 in cities, and 4.38 in rural areas.

The average size of a flat was 74.5 square meters and increased by 0.1 square meters as compared to the previous year according to Statistics Poland. Apartments in rural areas were on average 30.0 square meters bigger than in urban areas and amounted to 94.8 square meters. In cities the average apartment was 64.8 square meters.

According to the Statistics Poland, the growing percentage of flats equipped with sanitary and technical installations also indicates the improvement in the housing conditions of the population. 97.0 percent of apartments were equipped with a water supply, 94 percent with a toilet and 91.8 percent had a bathroom. Gas installation was connected in every second apartment.

There were still differences between the city and the countryside in terms of equipping flats with basic installations. In cities 99.1 percent of apartments were equipped with a water supply, 97.4 percent with a toilet and 95.7 percent had a bathroom. In rural areas, 92.5 percent of apartments were connected to the water supply. 87 percent had a toilet and 83.5 percent had a bathroom.