5th Polish-British Belvedere Forum starts on Wednesday

On September 15-16, 2021 in Warsaw, the Polish-British Belvedere Forum will be held – an annual non-governmental platform for dialogue between the two countries, which, according to the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM) – the co-organiser of the project, aims to strengthen their “social, economic and political partnership.” The event will be attended by politicians, experts, scientists and representatives of civil society from both countries.

According to the PISM, “the aim of the event is not only to discuss current Polish-British relations, but also to find Polish and British responses to key European and global challenges.”

Just like last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place in a hybrid formula. Speakers will take part in it in person or remotely, and other participants – through an interactive digital platform. The organisers assure that, despite the necessary changes in the formula, they will make every effort to ensure that the “Forum is interesting and provides intellectual inspiration.”

The event, scheduled to last for two days, was divided into five thematic sessions.

Wednesday 09/15

The first session, opening the forum, will be called “Polish-British Relationship in the Post-Brexit and Post-pandemic World”. It will address the perception of the future of Europe by both countries and the deepening of the partnership between them in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

Session two, ”Generation “Z” in a Post-pandemic World,” will be devoted to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate policy on the development prospects and lifestyle of young people. The topic of what the post-pandemic education system should look like and what the effects of the UK’s migration policy after Brexit will be on young academics and students will also be discussed.

The third session, ”Polish-British Cultural Interactions,” will conclude the first day of the event.

Thursday, 09/16

During the fourth session, entitled ”Impact of the Katowice Rulebook on COP 26 Glasgow” and opening the second day of the Forum, the issue of Poland and Great Britain’s energy transition will be discussed. Experts will also explain how it will be possible to finance the “Green Revolution” and discuss what to do to make climate change “sustainable” by economies and societies.

The fifth and final session, ”Politics and International Affairs, Transatlantic Relations and European Security” will focus on the importance of NATO’s new Strategic Concept, strengthening cooperation between the Alliance and the EU after Brexit, and the potential cooperation of the United Kingdom with the EU in the organisation’s pursuit of strategic autonomy.

The 5th Polish-British Belvedere Forum is organised jointly by the PISM and the Royal Institute of International Relations – Chatham House. The media patronage over the event was taken by TVP World, which will be presented on the first day of the Forum.