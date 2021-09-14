Poland reports 537 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, eight deaths

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,773,182 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,123,432 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland recorded 537 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 269 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 782 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 704 recorded the day prior, including 82 patients on ventilators, against the total of 591 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 77,317 people are under quarantine. So far 2,658,613 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,773,182 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,123,432 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.