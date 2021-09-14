Majority of Poles want Poland to stay in EU – poll

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The vast majority of Poles want Poland to stay in the European Union, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

In the survey, conducted by researcher United Surveys for the daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna and radio broadcaster RMF FM, 88 percent of those polled expressed a desire to remain in the bloc with only 7 percent wanting to leave.

In large cities, pro-EU support rose to 94 percent.

At the same time, the study also revealed that 57 percent of Poles do not regard the possibility of ‘Polexit’ as a “realistic” scenario while 30 percent are afraid it could happen.