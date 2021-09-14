COVID-19: 537 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 537 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,894,455 including 160,409 still active. The number of active cases increased from 159,809 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 8 new fatalities. The death toll in Poland is now at 75,433.

According to the ministry, 77,317 people are quarantined and 2,658,613 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 160,409 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 36,773,182 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,123,432 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 82 out of 591 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 226,151,202 coronavirus cases, 4,653,457 deaths and 202,799,905 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 42,140,103, India has the second most with 33,289,579 cases and Brazil third with 21,006,424.