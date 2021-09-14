US tech giant considers locating EUR 80 bn chip factories in Poland

“The American concern Intel wants to build eight chip factories worth EUR 80 billion in one of the European Union countries. Poland is one of the potential locations for this gigantic investment,” the “Rzeczpospolita” daily reported on Tuesday.

“We received about 70 location proposals, three of which are in Poland. Prime Minister Morawiecki was a good salesperson, convincing me why I should consider the country [as a factories’ potential location],” Pat Gelsinger, the company’s CEO, told the daily.

In the location chosen by the concern, eight plants are to be built, which cost will amount to approximately EUR 80 billion.

According to the daily, the project is scheduled for a decade and assumes employing over 10,000 people. Polish authorities do not comment on potential locations, however, according to unofficial information, Lower Silesia and its economic zones have the highest chances among those in Poland.

“Intel is to make a choice by the end of the year. The company does not hide that apart from the location, which should be a sufficiently large and well-developed plot, an incentive programme will also be important… Locations from such countries as Germany, Italy, France or Ireland are competitive for Poland,” the “Rzeczpospolita” noted.