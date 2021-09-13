Events honouring the recently beatified take place in Warsaw

Following the official beatification ceremony of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Mother Elżbieta Róża Czacka at the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw a concert was held honouring the beatified.

Also the premiere of the movie called: “Wyszyński Vengeance or Forgiveness” directed by Tadeusz Syka was held at a Warsaw movie theatre. The film tells the story of the Cardinal’s wartime experience as well as showing the work of Mother Elżbieta Róża Czacka.

“It shows that father Wyszyński needed support in his times of trouble and doubt, he found it in the warmth, intelligence, goodness and opennece of the educated woman – then Róża Czacka,” Ksawery Szlenkier, the movies leading actor portraying the role of Cardinal Wyszyński said.

“He had this youthful manner that he maintained until his death,” Cardinal Stanisław Nycz, Archbishop of Warsaw stressed.

Cardinal Wyszyński was considered the figure around which Poles coalesced to oppose the communists regime’s repression and persecution after the Second World War. His famous words “non possumus” Latin for we cannot agree were a testament to his refusal of secular comunist authority.

Elżbieta Róża Czacka (1876-1961) was a blind Polish Catholic nun. She was a pioneer in the study of blindness and adapting Polish phonetics into the Braille alphabet. She gave her life to serve the blind.

“The newly beatified bore witness to the gospels, they teach us that there are no obstacles to those who would love God as He loved mankind,” Cardinal Marcello Semeraro head of the Congregation for Canonisation emphasised.

The remembrance days of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński are the 28th of May, and the 19th of May for Mother Elżbieta Czacka.