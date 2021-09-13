Prison authorities make it difficult for me to contact my lawyer: Navalny

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny said on Monday that prison authorities were obstructing contacts with his lawyer. Officers interrupt the visits of his lawyer, which is “illegal and demonstrative,” Navalny stressed.

“When the lawyer comes to me, he is let in, but soon after an officer of the penal colony comes to the room where we talk through the glass. He announces that the meeting with the lawyer ‘violates the order of the day’ and interrupts us. They take me back to the barrack,” a comment posted on Nawalny’s Instagram said.

The opposition activist stated that it was an attempt to “block” him, connected to his project called “intelligent voting”. He recalled that he was encouraging his supporters to go to the parliamentary elections and vote in accordance with the “intelligent voting” strategy. Mr Navalny expressed his conviction that the Kremlin was afraid of this strategy.

Elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament (the State Duma), will be held next Sunday, preceded by the possibility of early voting from September 17th. The “smart voting” service was blocked before the elections. The media and internet regulator, the Roskomnadzor office, demanded that American internet giants not allow access to “smart voting” services.

“Smart voting” is a strategy consisting of voting for the candidate who, according to estimates by Navalny’s associates, will have the best chance of defeating the representative of the ruling United Russia party in the election.