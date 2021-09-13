Most education institutions working stationary

99.9 percent kindergartens and pre-school education institutions, 99.3 percent primary schools and 99.3 percent of secondary schools worked in a stationary mode on Monday, the Education and Science Ministry (MEiN) announced.

In total two kindergartens work remotely, 17 work in a hybrid system. Cumulatively 384 preschoolers study remotely or in a hybrid system.

Moreover, one school works remotely and 97 conduct hybrid lessons. In total, 3,676 children and adolescents study remotely or participate in hybrid lessons.

No secondary schools are working remotely and hybrid classes are conducted in 57 schools with 1,947 students in the hybrid mode.

This information applies to schools and institutions where the relevant district health inspector – after a detailed analysis of the situation – issued a positive opinion on the suspension of classes for a specified period.

“We are monitoring the situation in schools and institutions. The safety of students, parents, school principals and teachers is the most important for us,” MEiN emphasised.

“We would like to remind you that we have prepared appropriate legal regulations and guidelines that allow us to introduce appropriate solutions in schools in the event of an outbreak of infection. Thanks to this, school and institution principals have received tools that allow for the proper organisation of classes, especially if the epidemic situation threatens the health of students,” the Ministry announced.

After receiving a positive opinion of the district health inspector and the consent of the leading authority, principals may, after suspending classes, introduce a hybrid work model in schools and institutions or even remote learning. “These are flexible solutions that can be properly adapted to the scale of the threat and the related needs as well as organisational capabilities,” MEiN concluded.