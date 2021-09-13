Belarusian-Russian manoeuvers achieved propaganda effect: think-tank rep

The Russians have achieved the propaganda effect of the Zapad-2021 military exercises by drawing the attention of the West to these manoeuvers, said Dr Szymon Kardaś from the Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW) on Polish Radio 24.

“It was obtained by making political statements, raising the temperature of the debate, and finally checking and examining the situation at a real level. I would not attach particular importance to this phase of military exercises, because in fact the nature of these manoeuvers should be considered as a whole,” he added.

In the opinion of Mr Kardaś, the political situation and the regularity of meetings between Vladimir Putin and Aliaksandr Lukashenka also attract attention. The Russian leader “moves forward” the process of mutual integration of the two countries with each of these meetings.

The expert noted that the aim was to bring Belarus to a significant extent tied with Russia at various levels.

Belarus and Russia will remain engaged in the joint Zapad-2021 strategic manoeuvers until September 16. A total of 12,800 soldiers, including 2,500 Russians and 50 from Kazakhstan, will participate in the Belarusian part of the exercises that take place at training grounds in the Brest Oblast in the western part of the country, near the border with Poland.

In turn, from September 2, the NATO international exercises Silver Arrow-21 has been underway in Latvia. Their purpose is to prepare eFP (Enhanced Forward Presence – eFP) forces for joint defence operations. Some 150 soldiers from the 17th Mechanised Brigade of Wielkopolska, equipped with self-propelled Rak mortars and Rosomak transporters take part in the manoeuvers.