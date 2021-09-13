Piotr Bromber appointed as new deputy Health Minister

“We have appointed a new deputy minister who will deal with the most pressing issues from our point of view. I am talking both about social dialogue and the development of human resources,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced at the press conference on Monday.

“These are two areas related to the dispute we are having with the protest committee, but also to a certain priority that appeared in the talks,” Minister Niedzielski added. He indicated that the work of the deputy minister “is to dedicate himself to dialogue with all professional groups, as well as with patients”.

The deputy minister stated that the ministry is trying to rebuild trust with society.

“We are open to dialogue, to talk to everyone,” he said.

“I am aware that among the protesters there is a large number of young people who will enter the workforce. It is natural that young people want to have a perspective when entering. (…) They want a different work culture, they have different expectations,” the deputy head of the Health Ministry stressed.

He assured that further efforts would be made to increase the number of places in medical faculties. “We are in favour of limiting the number of specialisations and open up to young people’s suggestions and expectations,” Mr Bromber emphasised.

“Money in health care is important, but the discussion cannot be reduced only to the issue of money. The problems we are facing are indicated, among others, by the limited number of staff. (…) The area of ​​social dialogue is very important. (…) We are in favour of talking to everyone, but let’s be aware that it is nothing bad to have different opinions. If we are different, we should also talk, and we will encourage the protesting party to do so,” the deputy minister concluded.

Deputy Health Minister Piotr Bromber took a vacant position left after Deputy Minister Józefa Szczurek-Żelazko.