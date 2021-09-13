Kozmiński University among world’s top 100 in management studies

The Leon Koźmiński University in Warsaw ranked 59th on the list of the world’s top 100 master’s degree studies in management. The winner of the ranking published in the Financial Times (FT) is the Swiss University of St. Gallen.

Earnings, professionalism and financial advancement three years after graduation were the main criteria for assessing the quality of management studies taken into account by the creators of the ranking, available at https://rankings.ft.com/rankings/5/masters-in-management-2021.

There are as many as 81 European universities in the top 100. The St. Gallen University overtook the HEC Paris and University College Dublin: Smurfit. The top three in the Central and Eastern Europe region were the Prague University of Economics (14th place), St. Petersburg’s University (25th place) and Leon Koźminski University (59th), which is the only university in Poland to appear in the FT ranking.

The FT ranking list allows applicants to compare various aspects of their studies, such as internationalisation, quality of teaching staff, diversity and duration of studies.

Management is one of the most popular studies in Poland (after computer science and psychology). Over 25,000 people choose this destination every year. They most willingly prefer to study in Warsaw at one of the 3 local universities, recognised as the best in the country, according to the Perspektywy ranking: Warsaw School of Economics, University of Warsaw and Kozminski University.