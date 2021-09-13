Photographers honoured for their stunning work in Drone Photo Awards 2021

Krzysztof Krawczyk from Bełchatów, was ‘highly commended’ for his work ‘Plane in Love’ a newlywed couple lying on the wing of an abandoned Polish Airliner.

Krzysztof Krawczyk/ Drone Photo Awards 2021

A group of Polish photographers have been honoured in the international Drone Photo Awards 2021.

The most important worldwide competition about aerial photography and video, photographs were chosen from eight categories from tens of thousands of aerial images submitted by photographers from 102 countries worldwide.

Krawczyk’s second ‘highly commended’ piece, Natural Bride’ was described by the jury as: “Abstraction combined with the beauty of nature and fantastic autumn climate.:Krzysztof Krawczyk/ Drone Photo Awards 2021

Krzysztof Krawczyk from Bełchatów, was highly commended twice for his work in the wedding category.

The first shows a striking image of a newlywed couple lying on the wing of a Polish Airliner.

Entitled ‘Plane in Love’, the jury said: “Abandoned plane and lovers on the wing of the plane. Another wedding abstraction combined with a sharp shadow gives a three-dimensional image.”

In the video category Icelandic based Michał Zieliński, who is originally from Wrocław, was commended for his coverage of when the youngest volcano was one month old. The video titled ‘Geldingadalur 2021’ sees lava spewing out of the volcano and streaming down the side. Misha Martin/ Drone Photo Awards 2021

The 32-year-old’s second ‘Highly Commended’ photograph entitled ‘Natural Bride’ was described as: “The power of nature! Used fallen tree. Lake, tree and an extremely brave bride. Abstraction combined with the beauty of nature and fantastic autumn climate.

In the Nature category Jan Ulicki was commended for his ‘Poodle in rapeseed’.Jan Ulicki/ Drone Photo Awards 2021

Bartłomiej Jureck, 36 from Zakopane, was ‘Commended’ for his shot called ‘Traditional Polish Redyk’ which appeared in the competition’s ‘Urban’ category. Shot directly from above, the stunning image shows a shepherd leading his flock through a village. The Redyk is when a shepherd brings his sheep down from a mountain and through his local village.

Bartłomiej Jureck, 36 from Zakopane, was ‘Commended’ for his shot called ‘Traditional Polish Redyk’ which appeared in the competition’s ‘Urban’ category. Shot directly from above, the stunning image shows a shepherd leading his flock through a village.Bartłomiej Jureck/ Drone Photo Awards 2021

In the video category Icelandic based Michał Zieliński, who is originally from Wrocław, was commended for his coverage of when the youngest volcano was one month old. The video titled ‘Geldingadalur 2021’ sees lava spewing out of the volcano and streaming down the side.

The artist goes by the name ‘Misha Martin’ professionally and takes photos of wildlife as well as stunning drone footage.

Finally in the Nature category Jan Ulicki was commended for his ‘Poodle in rapeseed’. The photographer, who is from Kraków, was previously featured by TFN for his work capturing the uniquely shaped cluster of trees.