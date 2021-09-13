We face same threats as Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, says FM

“The situation on the eastern border of the EU and NATO remains tense. It is particularly worrying for Poland and the Baltic states, which is why cooperation between our countries is particularly close and intense,” Zbigniew Rau, the head of Polish diplomacy, said on Monday in Riga after a meeting with his Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian counterparts.

“Because of our geographic position and shared history, we view the international situation similarly. We face the same challenges and threats, so trying to build a common response to them is more than natural,” Mr Rau stressed.

“The main topic of our talks were the security situation in the region and how to respond to the ongoing military and hybrid operations between Russia and Belarus,” he reported.

“We also raised the issue of cooperation within NATO and the construction of a short- and long-term deterrence strategy within the Alliance,” he added.