Truce in Donbas broken by separatists, Ukrainian soldier killed

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and three injured on Sunday as a result of 10 violations of the truce in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, by separatists supported by Russia, the headquarters of the Operation of the Joint Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Monday.

The staff said on Sunday that separatists have violated the truce, which has been in force since July 2020, on 10 occasions. The injured Ukrainian soldiers were transported to hospital and their condition is “satisfactory”.

One ceasefire violation was recorded on Monday morning. It was reported that Ukrainian forces responded with fire toward enemy fire.

Over a year ago, the negotiators of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE agreed, within the framework of the so-called contact group, “on a complete and comprehensive cessation of fire” between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists. However, the truce has been broken multiple times.

It is estimated that since the beginning of the conflict in 2014 between the Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russian rebels in eastern part of the country, around 14,000 people have died.