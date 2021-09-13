Belarus plans to buy Russian arms worth more than EUR 850 mln

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka reviewed large joint military drills with Russia on Sunday and said his country planned to buy arms from Moscow.

Mr Lukashenka announced that Belarus planned to buy Russian arms worth more than USD 1 billion (EUR 850 mln) and was negotiating supplies of S-400 air defence missile systems.

The live fire drills are the culmination of the “Zapad-2021” war games, and will run until next Thursday on Russia and Belarus’ western flanks. Some sites are close to NATO and the European Union’s borders, and their proximity has unsettled neighbours such as Ukraine and NATO members Poland and Lithuania. They say that such big exercises, involving 200,000 troops, so close to the frontier appear provocative and aggressive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denies the drills are directed against any foreign power and says they are sensible given increased NATO activity near Russia’s borders and those of its allies. Russia’s Defence Ministry said the troops would return to their permanent bases by mid-October.

Close ties between the ex-Soviet Minsk and Moscow helped Mr Lukashenka weather the largest mass protests of his 27-year rule last year. Russia has also supported him in the face of ongoing sanctions from Western powers, which accuse him of rigging elections in August 2020 and cracking down on the opposition.