COVID-19: 269 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 269 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,893,919 including 159,809 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 159,850 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in Poland remains at 75,425.

According to the ministry, 69,160 people are quarantined and 2,658,685 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 159,809 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 36,749,445 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,106,619 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 80 out of 583 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 225,537,234 coronavirus cases, 4,645,319 deaths and 202,137,424 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 41,853,362, India has the second most with 33,264,175 cases and Brazil third with 20,999,779.