Tech giants spend nearly EUR 100 mln annually on lobbying in EU: report

According to the “Corporate Europe Observatory” report, IT giants spend over EUR 97 mln annually to influence decision-making in the European Union. A total of 612 companies and groups in the digital sector have been identified as lobbying actors in Brussels with most of the “big players” coming from the US.

The research showed that only 10 companies are responsible for almost a third of the total expenditure of the technology lobby, and that Google, Facebook and Microsoft allocate more than EUR 5 mln annually each for this purpose. Other strong lobbyists include Apple, Huawei, Amazon Europe, Vodafone Belgium, QUALCOMM, Intel and IBM.

The report notes that technology companies not only lobby with individual decision-makers, but are also usually part of business, associations and networks of non-transparent cooperation with think tanks and consulting companies, through which they also try to influence public debate.

Currently the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA) are the subject of intense lobbying. The DSA aims to hold companies accountable for illegal and harmful content displayed on their platforms, while the DMA tries to establish a list of “recommendations” and “prohibitions” for major online platforms.

Within the European Commission, high-level EU officials have held 270 meetings regarding these two proposals since November 2019. 75 percent of the meetings had industry lobbyist participation, while 19 percent by NGOs and other groups (6 percent).

While the lobbying struggle has moved to the European Parliament and the European Council, civil society and academia are calling on the EU institutions to address not only the concentration of the economic power of tech giants, but also their ability to influence EU decision-making.

“The economic and political power of the tech giants is enormous and they will not remain passive in the face of possible new rules that affect the way they do business. Therefore, the EU institutions urgently need to change the way they deal with this lobbying,” Tommaso Valleti, Professor of Economics at Imperial College London and former Chief Competition Economist of the European Commission, stressed.