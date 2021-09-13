We should show impassable limits of our state’s sovereignty: official

“The president and the government should prepare a unified position, in which we will clearly show where the impassable limits of our state’s sovereignty are,” Piotr Andrzejewski, lawyer and deputy head of the State Tribunal, said. He commented on the words of Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, who said that the imposition of financial penalties on Poland for the actions of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court (SN) is to “persuade the Polish government to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.”

Commissioner Reynders in an interview with the German weekly “Der Spiegel” stated that “the European Commission (EC) does not want to push Poland out of the EU, and the financial penalty is to persuade the Polish government to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.”

He stated that the request submitted by the EC was a consequence of Poland’s failure to comply with the interim measure imposed by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) regarding the suspension of the Disciplinary Chamber of the SN.

“The Polish government sent us a letter stating that Poland did not intend to implement this decision sufficiently. In response, we asked for daily financial penalties. Now the decision is up to the court,” he announced.

“Our response should be adequate – the president and the government should prepare a unified position, in which we will clearly show where the impassable limits of our state’s sovereignty are and which competences we have transferred to the EU that authorise it to act,” Piotr Andrzejewski, lawyer and deputy head of the State Tribunal, said in an interview with TVP.info news website, in response to the commissioner’s words.

“Based on the norms of the Lisbon Treaty, a complaint should be filed with the CJEU against the abuse of power by the EU in relation to Poland and, at the same time, a motion [should be filed] to suspend the examination of all cases referred by the EC to the CJEU against Poland until the complaint is examined,” he emphasised.

“The constitution stipulates that Poland complies with international law only to the extent that the country is bound by its will,” he pointed out, stressing that “competences to which the EU aspires by applying a dictate to the Polish legal system, was not handed over by Poland and does not result from the obligations towards the EU by the country.”