Polish team wins 3rd consecutive European Rover Challenge

The Impuls team from the Kielce University of Technology won the European Rover Challenge, which took place at the campus of their university. This is their 3rd win in a row. The Polish team defeated 26 other teams from around the world. Some teams managed their constructions in person, some via the Internet, from their own countries.

Check out all category and main winners of the 2021 European Rover Challenge (in Polish):https://t.co/PIJfvHswjA

Congratulations to all teams! We have seen some amazing technology and even more amazing innovation, collaboration and friendship! #ERC2021 pic.twitter.com/YbVo65pnVB

— European Rover Challenge #ERC2021 (@rover_challenge) September 12, 2021