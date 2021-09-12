Defence and Foreign Ministers to visit Latvia

On Monday, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will visit Riga. They will take part in a meeting of defence and foreign ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

“Delegations will primarily discuss security and cooperation in the region in the context of the Zapad-21 military exercises, hybrid attacks from Belarus, the security of NATO’s eastern flank and the issues of deterrence and building resilience to these threats,” the Defence Ministry announced.

Minister Błaszczak will meet with Polish soldiers who serve in Latvia under the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP). The ministers will observe tactical Cristal Arrow 2021 exercises, the purpose of which is to prepare eFP forces for joint defence operations.

The Defence Ministry emphasised that soldiers of the Polish Military Contingent in Latvia carry out tasks as part of the Multinational Battalion Battle Group under Canadian command, formed as part of eFP.

The decision to create an enhanced Forward Presence was one of the most important decisions of the NATO Summit in Warsaw. Its aim is to realistically increase NATO’s defence and deterrence potential on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance. The current 9th shift of the Polish contingent consists of 200 soldiers and employees. The soldiers perform their tasks, mainly using PT-91 Twardy tanks.

Since September 2, the international Cristal Arrow exercises have been taking place in Latvia, during which 150 soldiers from the 17th Mechanised Brigade of Wielkopolska improved their skills in the field of inter-allied cooperation, planning and implementation of defence tasks.