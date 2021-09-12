Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński officially beatified by Pope Francis

The list of Poles who have been beatified has been expanded by two names. Sunday’s beatification mass for Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Mother Elżbieta Róża Czacka at the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw gathered many of Poland’s top officials.

The mass was held by Marcello Semeraro, the Vatican’s prefect of the congregation for the causes of saints.

He read out a letter during the mass from Pope Francis, officially declaring Wyszyński’s and Czacka’s beatification.

Semeraro underlined that Wyszyński’s life “was marked by numerous ordeals which he faced with trust and determination”.

Stefan Wyszynski (1901–1981) became the Primate of Poland in 1948 and was made a cardinal on 12 January 1953 by Pope Pius XII. Soon thereafter, he was detained by the communist regime and remained behind bars for 3 years.

He was considered the figure around which Poles coalesced to oppose the communists regime’s repression and persecution after the Second World War.

The case for his beatification and canonisation was started in 1989. He is revered in Poland for his principled stand against Nazism and Communism and because of his close relation to Pope John Paul II.

Elżbieta Róża Czacka (1876-1961) was a blind Polish Catholic nun. She was a pioneer in the study of blindness and adapting Polish phonetics into the Braille alphabet.

Speaking of Czacka, Semeraro praised her life-long service to the blind.

“Afflicted at the age of 22 with a total loss of sight, she decided to devote her life to the service to blind people, who at that time could not count on aid or education in Poland,” the Vatican official said.

The Polish official who had gathered for the ceremony underlined Cardinal Wyszyński’s great importance for Poland.

President Andrzej Duda stated before the mass that Wyszyński “greatly contributed to our survival as a nation, as Christians, as Catholics,” adding that the cardinal “lived in one of the toughest times for the Church in Poland.

“And he survived and was able to overcome the difficulties, while retaining great dignity,” the president added.

Many Poles hope that the Vatican will recognize a second miracle ascribed to his name, paving the way for canonization and sainthood.