Ruling Law and Justice party strengthens lead in poll

Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party PiS could count on 40.2 percent of the vote, leaving the party with 230 MPs in the 460-member lower house of parliament (Sejm), according to a poll conducted by Estymator for DoRzeczy.pl news website.

PiS has increased its support base, but it would still be short of a parliamentary majority by one MP, the poll has shown.

Its main opponent, the Civic Coalition (KO), would get 24.1 percent of the vote, securing 121 seats, while the next most popular party, the Poland 2050, would secure 10.9 percent, with 44 mandates.

The Left was supported by nine percent of respondents and the far-right Confederation by 8.8 percent.

Since the previous poll carried out in May, KO recorded the biggest popularity growth with a 9.5 percent increase, on the other hand Poland 2050 lost 11.3 percent. PiS noted a 1.8 percent gain.

Estymator ran the poll on a sample of 1,016 adult respondents on September 10-11, 2021.