Waves of illegal migrants continue to pressure on Poland’s eastern border

The Polish Border Guard has announced that they have so far recorded 1,995 attempts to illegally cross into Poland through Belarus just in the first 11 days of September. 244 such attempts were recorded on Saturday, September 11, alone. Four foreigners were detained that day for aiding and abetting.

The four foreigners who were detained on Saturday for participating in people smuggling are citizens of Iran, Cameroon, Georgia and Tajikistan according to a statement posted by the Border Guard on Twitter.

Of the 244 attempts at crossing the border on Saturday, only two were successful. The two illegal migrants, both Syrian citizens, were detained by the Polish authorities.

Border Guard spokeswoman Lt. Anna Michalska said on Sunday that since the beginning of September there had been 1,995 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland, while 3,500 such attempts had been recorded in August.

A state of emergency has been in force since September 2 in a three-kilometre-long strip along the border with Belarus, i.e. in parts of Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces. The state of emergency covers 183 towns and was introduced for 30 days by a decree issued by President Andrzej Duda at the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Government representatives indicate that the migrants are being brought to the eastern border of the EU by the security services of the Belarusian regime, and that the action has the character of a “hybrid warfare”.

The Polish side believes that Belarusian president Alyaksandr Lukahsenka has decided to weaponize migration in order to put pressure on Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, demanding that they stop voicing support on the global stage for the democratic opposition in Belarus.