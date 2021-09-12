Majority of Poles favour staying in EU – poll

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The vast majority of respondents to a recent poll declared they favoured Poland remaining in the European Union.

In the Kantar survey commissioned by the private television station TVN’s news bulletin ‘Fakty’ and the station’s news channel TVN24, eighty-one percent of those polled expressed a desire to remain in the bloc with only 7 percent opposed. Twelve percent of those surveyed had no opinion on the matter.

Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s main opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition, has warned that the “constant undermining” of Poland’s presence in the EU by ruling party politicians may have consequences.

Tusk’s words came in response to a Thursday statement by Ryszard Terlecki, a senior member of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) party, who said that “we should think about how we can best cooperate so that we can all be in the (European) Union, but also so that this (European) Union is acceptable for us.”

He added that “if it (the EU – PAP) goes the way it seems to be going, we have to look for drastic solutions.”

In reaction to Terlecki’s statement, both Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his government spokesman ruled out any possibility of a ‘Polexit.’