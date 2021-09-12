Thousands of faithful attend Cardinal Wyszyński’s beatification ceremony

7,000 faithful, including 45 bishops from abroad, have gathered at the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw, for the beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Mother Elżbieta Róża Czacka. The beatification of the two is the most awaited religious event in recent years.

Beatification is the formal recognition by the Pope of a deceased person’s entrance into Heaven and capacity to intercede on behalf of individuals who pray in his or her name.

It constitutes a first step towards canonisation and the public veneration associated with sainthood.

Cardinal Wyszyński, appointed Primate of Poland in 1948 after the death of his predecessor Cardinal August Hlond, was Poland’s spiritual leader in the years following the end of the Second World War. He was detained by the communist regime in 1953 and remained imprisoned for three years.

Cardinal Wyszyński also played an important role in the rapprochement between the Polish and German nations, having been the driving force behind the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops in which it was stated “we forgive and ask for forgiveness”.

Pope John Paul II famously credited Cardinal Wyszyński for his popehood, and the two men remained close until the Cardinal’s death in 1981.

Countess Elżbieta Róża Czacka was born in 1876 and is most famous for having founded the Franciscan Sisters Servants of the Cross as well as for her activism to help blind people.

Czacka suffered an accident in her childhood that later led to her becoming blind after she turned 22 despite the numerous surgical interventions that were performed on her.

She spent the 1890s travelling throughout Europe hoping to learn about techniques that she could use to help the blind; she adapted Polish phonetics into the Braille alphabet that ended up becoming mandated in all schools for the blind since 1934.

Due to the pandemic, the number of faithful at the official beatification ceremony has been limited to 7,000, while thousands more have gathered in the streets surrounding the Temple of Divine Providence. The liturgy is presided over by the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro.

The Eucharist was concelebrated by 600 priests, 80 bishops from Poland, including the President of the Polish Episcopal Conference Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, the Primate of Poland Wojciech Polak and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Warsaw, Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz. 45 bishops from abroad also travelled to Poland to participate in the ceremony.

The beatification liturgy was also attended by representatives of the highest state authorities: President Andrzej Duda, Speaker of the Sejm Elżbieta Witek, Speaker of the Senate Tomasz Grodzki and members of the government led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sports, Professor Piotr Gliński. Guests from abroad, members of foreign diplomatic missions and the representatives of the Polish military were also present for the ceremony.

Some of the first people to take up their places ahead of the ceremony arrived in front of the Temple of Divine Providence as early as 7 a.m. Many stated that it was unthinkable for them to miss the event.

“I remember the year 1956 and Cardinal Wyszynski’s presence in my home parish of the Holy Family in Zakopane. I was a small child then, but I still remember the event to this day. There were crowds of people, ovations, great joy and he was among us – like a true shepherd. I did not know then that he had just come back from imprisonment,” recalled Janina Gąsienica from Zakopane, who drove all night to the beatification.

“He was a man of great class, great culture, who inspired trust,” said Elżbieta, who also came from Zakopane. “I prayed all the time that Cardinal Wyszyński’s beatification would finally take place,” she stressed.

She confessed that the Primate’s famous ‘Prison Notes’ made a great impression on her. “When I read them, then I understood why Cardinal Wyszyński’s face was so often serious, deeply pensive, it seemed that sadness emanated from it. He was so concerned about families,” she pointed out.