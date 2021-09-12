Pope Francis visits central Europe

Pope Francis arrived in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday morning, starting his visit in Central Europe, during which he will also visit Slovakia.

On board the flight from Rome to Budapest, Pope Francis was given a portrait photo of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, a “servant of God” from Poland whose beatification ceremony takes place the same day. The Pope immediately recognised the Cardinal and kissed the photo.

Francis will spend about seven hours in the capital of Hungary, during which he will celebrate the mass at the end of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress. Thousands of faithful from many countries are expected to attend the mass, including representatives of the Polish community in Hungary. There will also be a delegation of the Polish Episcopate.

The Pope will meet with Hungarian President János Áder, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the delegation of the Ecumenical Council and representatives of the Jewish community. He will also deliver a speech to Hungarian bishops. Later on the head of the Catholic Church will travel to Bratislava. He will stay in Slovakia till Wednesday.

More than two months ago the Pope underwent a major operation. He made a full recovery and now is in very good shape. On board the plane, he spoke to journalists, joked and was full of energy.