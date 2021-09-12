COVID-19: 476 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 476 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,893,649 including 159,850 still active. The number of active cases was 159,647 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in the country remained at 75,425.

According to the ministry, a total of 68,974 people are quarantined and 2,658,374 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 159,850 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 36,737,087 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,096,932 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 85 out of 591 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 225,175,418 coronavirus cases, 4,639,867 deaths and 201,728,346 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 41,816,668. India has the second most with 33,236,921 cases and Brazil third with 20,989,164.