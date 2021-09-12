Poland reports 476 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, no deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 476 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 530 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 675 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 666 recorded the day prior, including 85 patients on ventilators, against the total of 591 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 68,974 people are under quarantine. So far 2,658,374 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,737,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,096,932 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.