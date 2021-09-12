Protesting medics create ‘white city’ by PM’s office

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Following a protest in the Polish capital on Saturday, healthcare workers created a ‘white city’ next to the prime minister’s office, initially planned to last a week.

‘White City 2.0’, as the organisers call it, has been built on the pavement of Ujazdowskie Avenue in downtown Warsaw, close to the entrance of the Warsaw University Botanical Garden.

Close by is the prime minister’s office, where part of the street has been fenced off with barriers. A police spokesman said the barriers had been erected in connection with a planned visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Poland’s medics marched through the streets of Warsaw on Saturday, demanding higher wages and better working conditions as the country faces a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demonstration, which brought together hundreds of health workers from around the country, started around noon in Krasinskich Square to proceed through the centre of the Polish capital.

The protesters, many in white uniforms, carried banners with slogans like “We live short lives because we work hard”, “The pandemic of nurse and midwife shortages has lasted for years” and “We demand decent earnings.”

The ‘white city’ was announced in advance and is a legal gathering. A protest organiser told PAP that of the three white tents that had been erected, one would be earmarked for press conferences. Another will host another foundation conducting such activities as collecting money for sick children. The third tent is meant for workshops with sessions planned on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), among others.

Each day has its own theme. “There is a psychiatry day, a surgery day, an oncology day – they are important subjects, often the most neglected in health care,” explained Piotr Pisula of the Resident Doctor’s Association. Each day, experts will address one of the fields in the ‘white city.’

Free tests will also be carried out, including blood pressure and glycaemia tests. A programme of events has been posted on social media and is planned for a week. Protesters said, however, that the ‘city’ may function for longer if their demands are not met.