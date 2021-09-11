Special chalice to be used for Cardinal Wyszyński’s beatification ceremony

The beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Mother Róża Czacka will take place on September 12. A special silver chalice made at the request of the cardinal in 1970 will be used for the ceremony

Cardinal Wyszyński was Poland’s spiritual leader in the years following the end of the Second World War. He was appointed Primate of Poland in 1948 but was detained by the communist regime in 1953 and remained imprisoned for three years.

Later, he was highly influential on the future Pope John Paul II, and the two men remained close until the Cardinal’s death in 1981.

Countess Róża Czacka founded the Franciscan Sisters Servants of the Cross. Czacka suffered an accident in her childhood that later led to her becoming blind after she turned 22 despite the numerous surgical interventions that were performed on her.

The next decade saw Czacka travel throughout Europe hoping to learn about techniques that she could use to help the blind; she adapted Polish phonetics into the Braille alphabet that ended up becoming mandated in all schools for the blind since 1934. She founded her own religious congregation in late 1918 and her work was lauded by the future Pope Pius XI. Pope Francis confirmed her heroic virtue and named her as Venerable on October 9, 2017, before later approving a miracle attributed to her in late 2020.

The Monument Chalice to be used for the beatification ceremony was designed and made by Teresa Duczkowska, who has stated that the entire protest took more than a year.

Cardinal Wyszyński dedicated the chalice to the insurgents who had fought in the Warsaw Rising in 1944. The martyrdom of their shed blood is symbolised by red lumps of glass. The chalice was used only during major ceremonies, a tradition that is set to continue at Sunday’s beatification ceremony.