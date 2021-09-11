Kraków Balice airport plans to spend EUR 330 million on development

Until 2028, the Balice airport plans to spend about PLN 1.5 billion (EUR 330 mln) on development. Furthermore the Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Global Summit is to be held in Kraków with the Balice airport as its main host.

ACI Customer Experience Global Summit is one of the most prestigious meetings in the aviation industry regarding passenger service. This year’s summit was held in Montreal. Next year, representatives of airports from all over the world will travel to Krakow. Balice handled a record number of over 8 million passengers in 2019.

This will not only increase the prestige of the port itself but will also have a real impact on the development of the entire region.



The Krakow airport investments are planned to go into the airport terminal, an apron for aeroplanes, a new cargo terminal, a multi-storey car park and the expansion of a new three kilometre long runway. This will allow the port to handle up to 12 million passengers annually.

Moreover, at the beginning of September, an agreement was signed for a feasibility study of a 140-kilometre section of the railway line between Balice and the Solidarity Transport Hub (CPK).

The line would be important from an economic point of view, with the CPK connecting the entire territory of Poland in terms of transport and giving the possibility of communication with the international market.