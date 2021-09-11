Morawiecki and Merkel discuss defence, migration and climate change

Speaking at a press conference after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the EU to find a more unified stance of foreign policy and for the bloc to initiate a higher level of engagement across the world. The Polish PM believes that these two points have become more pressing following recent changes in U.S. policy and Washington’s decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan.

Saturday’s visit was Angela Merkel’s final state visit to Poland after 16 years in power. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated after the meeting that Poland and Germany are close partners and expressed the will to strengthen cooperation to defend against new forms of threats.

“I am an ardent supporter of strengthening our defence policy in all possible sections – both conventional and concerning cyber security,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

The need for further institutional rapprochement and common defence was also expressed by Chancellor Merkel.

The two leaders also discussed migration policy, and in particular the pressure that the Belarusian regime has put on Poland, Latvia and Lithuania by sending thousands of African and Middle Eastern migrants toward their eastern borders.

The Polish PM pointed out that there had been a difference between the Polish and German approaches to migration issues during the European migration crisis in 2015, but that the two sides are now both emphasising the need to defend Europe’s borders.

“Today you can see that these tensions from all possible sides are growing, our flank not only southern, but southeastern, and recently eastern, are characterised by growing tensions,” Morawiecki said.

“I appeal to the Belarusian side: there is a possibility to help people who are in difficult humanitarian conditions there through international organisations, such as the Red Cross. This means that the Polish side must be open to this, but also the Belarusian side,” the German chancellor stated when asked about the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The German leader also revealed that she had brought up the issue with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“These are people who are being used as a means of pressure. I also said this to the Russian president. I think it is completely unacceptable that such hybrid attacks are carried out with the help of these people,” she said.

When asked about the problematic issues in Polish-German relations, Morawiecki mentioned climate policy and migration policy. In both issues, he assured, there was a rapprochement between the Polish and German positions.

On the issue of climate policy, the head of the Polish government stressed that the timetable for changes and the characteristics of changes in the area of environmental protection and climate must reflect the characteristics of the economies of individual countries.

“We do not want to lose the entire car industry to China,” the PM said, emphasising the context of economic competitiveness.

Ms Merkel, speaking about the problem of changes related to climate policy, stressed that Poland had made great progress in its transition from the old energy system. She pointed out that although Germany is also dependent on coal, Poland’s dependency is still much higher.

The German chancellor also underlined that in terms of climate policy, Europe’s “common commitment and obligation” to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 is important but also stressed that she knows that “the devil is in the details” and that it is also important to preserve jobs and social trust.

She added that in this situation the energy transformation requires many sacrifices; she declared that Poland and Germany would consult on this matter in the future.

The German Chancellor was also asked by reporters about her stance on the Polish government’s reform of the country’s judiciary and the conflict between Warsaw and Brussels in this area.

“If we are now talking about the Disciplinary Chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, we should find a solution through dialogue, through talks. Fortunately, there are talks also within the European Commission,” she responded and assured that she would be committed to resolving the dispute through dialogue.