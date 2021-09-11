Shell supposedly influenced the Netherlands position on NS2

The investigative journalism platform Follow the Money determined that although the Dutch parliamentarians wanted the European Union to monitor the completion and operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the government, under the influence of Shell, argued that the German side should be given as much leeway as possible.

“The Polish government has repeatedly compared the Nord Stream gas pipelines with the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact by which Germany and the Soviet Union divided the country during World War II,” FTM wrote. The portal recalls that Poland has been lobbying the European Commission since 2016 to suspend this project.

Dutch Prime Minister’s cabinet claimed to be politically “neutral” towards NS2. However, the documents that FTM gathered show that the Netherlands lobbied in Brussels for Gazprom.

“Ministers and top officials often informed Shell about talks regarding the gas pipeline,” the portal emphasised. The portal argues that in this way the company knew about the political discussions in Brussels even before the government informed MEP’s about them.

The website revealed that a memo from a conversation between Shell CEO Ben van Beurden and Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag in 2019 shows that the Dutch government was pleased that “Germany has gained influence on the project”.

On Friday, the construction of Nord Stream 2, a controversial gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, was completed. From October 1, Russia will use it to transport gas to Germany. This allows for the transportation of Russian gas bypassing Ukraine and supplying it directly to Western Europe. Shell is one of the project’s shareholders.