Solidarity movement is a model for the fight for human rights: President

“Solidarity (Polish trade union) is an example of a peaceful, consistent, relentless fight for human rights, for the rights of workers, but also for a strong bond, brotherhood and friendship,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Saturday in Dąbrowa Górnicza, southern Poland.

The President took part in the celebrations of the 41st anniversary of the Katowice Agreement in Dąbrowa Górnicza and the establishment of the Solidarity Trade Union.

In his speech, Andrzej Duda emphasised that “thanks to the extraordinary resilience, wisdom, bravery and tenacity of Polish workers, the people of Solidarity, Europe and many places in the world owed its break from communist shackles and the final victory”.

The Independent Self-governing Labour Union “Solidarity” is a Polish union that was founded in 1980 at the Gdańsk Shipyard under the leadership of Lech Wałęsa. It was the first independent trade union in the Eastern Bloc. Before being banned in 1981, it gathered around 10 million members. Today, the union gathers around 650,000 workers.