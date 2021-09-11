Total value of protesting medics’ demands amount to EUR 23 billion

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski invited the protesting medics to negotiations on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced. The minister indicated that based on specific estimates of the submitted demands, their total cost for next year would reach EUR 23 billion.

A protest organised by Healthcare Workers was held on Saturday midday in Warsaw. Demonstrators marched near the Krasińsk square in front of the Lower House of Parliament (Sejm) and the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. They announced that a tent city would be set up in front of the building.

The postulates of the National Protest and Strike Committee of Healthcare Workers include: an immediate amendment to the act on the method of determining the lowest salaries, an increase in benefits, the employment of additional administrative and support staff and the introduction of employment standards depending on the number of patients.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Health, the first of the demands – an immediate change in the method of determining the lowest salary – would cost EUR 3,58 billion this year and EUR 14,3 billion next year.

Fulfilling all the demands would cost a total of EUR 5,73 billion this year and EUR 23 billion next year.

The Health Minister invited the National Protest and Strike Committee representatives to a meeting on Tuesday at the “Dialog” Social Partnership Center in Warsaw. “I hope you will be willing to engage in a substantive discussion on the clarification of the postulates submitted on September 9 this year,” the Health Ministry post on Twitter reads.