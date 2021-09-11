COVID-19: 530 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 530 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,893,173 including 159,647 still active. The number of active cases was 159,244 yesterday.

The ministry also announced eight fatalities – three from COVID-19 alone and five from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,425.

According to the ministry, a total of 69,208 people are quarantined and 2,658,101 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 159,647 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 36,709,898 vaccine doses have been administered. 19,082,133 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 82 out of 590 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 224,729,968 coronavirus cases, 4,632,282 deaths and 201,269,515 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 41,741,693. India has the second most with 33,208,330 cases and Brazil third with 20,974,850.