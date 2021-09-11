Poland, EU must guard its frontiers – PM for FAZ

Morawiecki said the present situation on Poland's eastern border with Belarus, where a group of Middle Eastern migrants has been camped for the past several weeks after being refused entry to Poland from Belarus, was an attack on the EU by the Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko regime.

Artur Reszko/PAP

Poland’s eastern border is also the eastern EU frontier and both Poland and the EU must be able to protect it, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the German Franfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) daily in a Saturday-published interview.

Morawiecki said the present situation on Poland’s eastern border with Belarus, where a group of Middle Eastern migrants has been camped for the past several weeks after being refused entry to Poland from Belarus, was an attack on the EU by the Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko regime.

Poland, which has imposed a state of emergency in areas close to the border in connection with the situation, has accused Belarus of intentionally pushing migrants into Poland in what it has called a hybrid attack on itself and the EU.

“The eastern Polish border is the eastern EU frontier. Poland and the EU must be able to protect their borders. We must and want to secure the EU’s eastern frontier despite mounting migration,” Morawiecki told FAZ.

He added that the situation was further worsened by the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2021 manouvres recently launched on the Belarusian side of the border.