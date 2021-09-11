Poland reports 530 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, eight deaths

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,709,898 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,082,133 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Poland recorded 530 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 528 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 666 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 623 recorded the day prior, including 82 patients on ventilators, against the total of 590 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 69,208 people are under quarantine. So far 2,658,101 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,709,898 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,082,133 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.