German president declares support for Poland amid Belarus border crisis

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier assured his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda of Germany’s support amid the deteriorating situation on the country’s border with Belarus, and promised that he would back Poland in the matter in the EU.

The Belarusian regime’s hybrid attack on Poland by pushing Middle Eastern migrants into its territory across both countries’ common border was the subject of a Friday telephone conversation between the presidents.

The international policy aide Jakub Kumoch said both presidents agreed that bringing migrants to the Polish-Belarusian border in order to force their entry into Poland is “shameful, unheard of, and unprecedented by any regime.”

“Poland and Germany share a common stand in the matter and condemn these activities in equal measure. They believe that the difficult situation of… the illegal migrants is being exploited to attack the European Union,” Mr Kumoch said.

Kumoch also recalled German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’s earlier assurances of Germany’s support of Poland. He added that such support was very important as it showed the EU speaking with one voice in a situation involving one of its frontiers.

On September 2, Poland imposed a state of emergency in parts of two Belarus-bordering provinces in connection with a several-week-long stand-off involving a group of migrants trying to cross into Poland from Belarus. The around 30-strong group, said to include Afghans, Iraqis and Syrians, has been camped on the Belarusian side of the border for over three weeks after Poland refused them entry.

Poland has accused Belarus’s Aliaksandr Lukashenka regime of encouraging the migrants to cross over to its territory in a bid to destabilise the EU, and has called the operation a hybrid attack.