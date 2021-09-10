COVID-19: Poland donates vaccines to Uzbekistan and Kenya

On Friday, Poland provided Uzbekistan and Kenya with a total of 461,000 doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. “This is how Poland shows its position, its brand of solidarity, because we are known for our solidarity,” Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry, pointed out.

Mr Przydacz told the Radio Information Agency (IAR) that Poland and Kenya had strong economic ties, and that Uzbekistan helped the Polish government with evacuating refugees from Afghanistan in recent days.

“This is how Poland shows its position, its brand of solidarity, because we are known for our solidarity,” he pointed out, adding that donating vaccines to these countries also shows the caution of a well-functioning Polish administration that has ordered a large number of vaccines.

Michał Kuczmierowski, the head of the Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves (RARS), said that Poland is prepared for the event of an increase in Poles’ interest in vaccinations or their need to vaccinate with the third dose.

“We have more vaccine shipments reaching us and we can distribute vaccines with shorter expiry dates overseas,” he explained.

He also noted that about six million doses of the Pfizer brand vaccine and some doses of other producers come to Poland on a regular basis.

“These are vaccines with an expiration date of several months, so… we are not forced to act instantly,” he pointed out.

Mr Kuczmierowski also reiterated that interest in purchasing vaccines from Poland was shown by a dozen more countries for a total of tens of millions of doses.

So far, Poland has distributed or sold approximately 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to, among others, Australia, Ukraine, Spain, Portugal and Vietnam.