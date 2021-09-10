Young African musicians set off on tournee to raise funds for building school

Students of the African Music School from the Central African Republic came to Poland with a “tournee”, during which they will raise funds for completing the construction of a school in their home city of Bouar.

“Instead of weapons, instruments” – this is the slogan of the first music school in the Central African Republic, initiated by a missionary from Konieczkowa in the Strzyżów municipality – Father Benedykt Pączka.

The Central African Republic is recognised by international organisations as one of the poorest in the world, as 65 percent of children living there are forced into physical labour or conscripted into the army.

Bouar and its region do not stand out from the rest of the country – large families struggle with poverty and other hazards. For more than half a century, subsequent authorities have not built a single school there, and it is up to the Church and missionaries to promote education there, helping the youngest to make their dreams come true.

“We give them hope, but what we can also give them is education. I think it is so important to them because all of Africa, including the Central African Republic, is a place where everyone is dancing and singing,” said Father Pączka.

Until the end of September, the musicians will play 30 concerts in Poland, during which fundraising will be organised for the expansion of the school building.