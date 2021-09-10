Germany will not abandon Poland in face of border crisis – minister

Clemens Bilan/PAP/EPA

Germany will not forsake its Polish friends during the challenges Poland faces in its border crisis with Belarus, said the German minister of foreign affairs after a meeting with his Polish and French counterparts on Friday.

The situation in Belarus remains a blemish on the centre of Europe, Heiko Maas noted at a press conference after a meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the Weimer Triangle, which took place in Weimar, Germany.

He said, after a following the meeting with Zbigniew Rau and Jean-Yves Le Drian, his Polish and French counterparts, respectively, that Poland would not be deserted by Germany in the situation concerning the “unacceptable instrumentalisation of innocent refugees along the external border of the Union.”

“The cooperation of Poland, Germany and France within the Weimar Triangle is based on trust – it is close and unique because it brings together different approaches,” Haas added.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said: “Thirty years ago, our predecessors established this forum of cooperation at a moment of political and economic transformation that was important for Poland.

“Without the cooperation of France and Germany, our road to membership of the EU and NATO would have been longer and more difficult. I would like to thank our partners from Paris and Berlin for that,” he said.

Friday’s meeting of the Weimar Triangle foreign ministers was held at the invitation of Maas and was part of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of this tripartite format whose aim is to improve and strengthen cooperation between Poland, France and Germany.